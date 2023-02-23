Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.78 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
