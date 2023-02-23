FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 2.5%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 283,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 457,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,768,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

