Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $805.50

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.50 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 810.60 ($9.76). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 793 ($9.55), with a volume of 342,646 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 800 ($9.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.44) to GBX 800 ($9.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 850 ($10.24) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.63) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 758.57 ($9.14).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,888.63, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 868.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.32.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.