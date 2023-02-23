Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 6.6%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.89 and last traded at $59.09. 221,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 666,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

