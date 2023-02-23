Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of FDP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 62,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.79.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
