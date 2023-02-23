Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDPGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 62,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

