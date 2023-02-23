freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.34) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.52 ($25.02) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.85 and its 200 day moving average is €21.22.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

