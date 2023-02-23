Frax Share Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $11.23 or 0.00045884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $831.38 million and approximately $62.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,036,330 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.