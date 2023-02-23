Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.57 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 243,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

