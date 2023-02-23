Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

FET opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.89. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

