Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 620 shares.The stock last traded at $68.90 and had previously closed at $70.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

