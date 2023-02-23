Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 620 shares.The stock last traded at $68.90 and had previously closed at $70.20.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
