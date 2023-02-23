ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $204,386.74 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 10,333 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $204,386.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,929.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
NYSE:FORG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 728,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
Institutional Trading of ForgeRock
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Featured Articles
