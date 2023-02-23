Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13,925.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £139.25 ($167.69) and last traded at £139.25 ($167.69), with a volume of 212801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £136.80 ($164.74).

Several research firms recently commented on FLTR. Barclays set a £110 ($132.47) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($122.83) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.35) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.37) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £134.15 ($161.54).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is £113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

