Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Fluor Stock Performance
NYSE:FLR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Further Reading
