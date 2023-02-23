Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

About Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.