Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

