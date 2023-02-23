Floki Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $459.64 million and $86.05 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00426410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.04 or 0.28246147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

