Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 1,207,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Five9 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.