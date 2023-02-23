First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.19% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.