First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.12 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

