First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

