First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

HYLS stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter.

