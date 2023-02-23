First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.36. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 90,772 shares trading hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

