First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.36. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 90,772 shares trading hands.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
