First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

