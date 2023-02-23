First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 270,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 289,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

