First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

FSD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

