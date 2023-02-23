First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
FSD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
