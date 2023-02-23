First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter.

