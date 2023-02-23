First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 3.2%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.24 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 31,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 79,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

