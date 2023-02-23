First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.