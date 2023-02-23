First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.