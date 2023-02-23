First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $8.48.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
