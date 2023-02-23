First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,611,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

