First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as low as $15.90. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 239 shares traded.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (FREVS)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.