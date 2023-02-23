First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 70300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

About First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.