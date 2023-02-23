First Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

