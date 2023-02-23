FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,117,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADP opened at $222.93 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

