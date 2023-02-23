FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 224 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $202.83 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

