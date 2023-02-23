FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $226,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.