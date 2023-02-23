FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $676,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.