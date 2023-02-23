FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $396,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62.

