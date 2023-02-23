FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after buying an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

