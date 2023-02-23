FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

