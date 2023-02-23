FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 232 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 74.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.11.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

