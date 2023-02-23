Financial Contrast: Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Biostage N/A N/A -281.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 5.70 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -4.24 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -5.81

Analyst Ratings

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assure and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats Biostage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

