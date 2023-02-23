Filecoin (FIL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $670.79 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $670.79 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00033133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,628,807 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

