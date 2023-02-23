Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

FITB stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.