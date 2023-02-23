Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 976 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

