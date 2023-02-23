Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 520 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

