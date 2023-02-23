Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,733 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $233.65 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

