Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $215.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

