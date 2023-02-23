Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,947 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

