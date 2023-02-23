Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

