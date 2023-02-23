Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 220,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

